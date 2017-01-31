Obituary: Stanley Wayne ‘Stan’ Roberts

Stanley W. Roberts, 85, of Cottonwood, AZ died January 12, 2017.

Stan, son of Kenneth and Roxine Roberts, and loving husband of Faith Roberts, passed peacefully while under Hospice care. He is survived by his wife, Faith, as well as son Matt Roberts (Peggy), daughter Elizabeth Roberts (Carolyn Lange), daughter Cindy Edwards (Doug), and sister Ann Lowe (Ray), as well as several grandchildren.

Born in Fostoria, Ohio, Stan moved to Tempe, AZ in 1967. In 1980, he re-located to Cottonwood, AZ, preferring the small- town life.

Stan worked as a Pharmacist his entire career, retiring from Osco Drugs. He enjoyed many activities in retirement, including a love of travel, singing in both his church choir and the Verde Valley Voices, hiking, fishing, dancing, taking in the Arts and re-learning the piano. Stan will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services will be held at Westcott’s Funeral Home on Saturday, February 11th at 2:00 pm. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Verde Valley Voices.

