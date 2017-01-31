Study: Arizona is 2017’s fifth least affected state by ACA repeal

With President Donald Trump issuing an executive order to begin reversing the Affordable Care Act and an estimated 18 million individuals expected to lose health-insurance coverage in the first year following repeal of the law, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis identifying 2017’s States Most Affected by ACA Repeal.

In order to assess the economic and coverage losses for individual states due to the ACA’s dissolution, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across seven key metrics. The data set ranges from “growth of uninsured rate by 2019 post-ACA repeal” to “potential economic impact due to repeal of premium tax credits and Medicaid expansion (2019 to 2023).”

Effect of ACA Repeal in Arizona (1=Most Affected; 25=Avg.):

33rd – Growth in Uninsured Rate by 2019 Post-ACA Repeal

28th – Growth in Uninsured Rate in 2021 (ACA Effective vs. Repealed)

51st – Potential Jobs Lost Due to Repeal of Tax Credits & Medicaid Expansion in 2019

51st – Potential Economic Impact Due to Repeal of Premium Tax Credits & Medicaid Expansion (2019 to 2023)

42nd – Growth in Uncompensated Care Costs in 2021 (ACA Effective vs. Repealed)

41st – Share of Young Adults with Health-Insurance Coverage

About ACA

As promised, President Donald Trump on Jan. 20 issued an executive order to undo the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, as his first order of business. Republican senators wasted no time advancing the president’s agenda, either, using a powerful process known as budget reconciliation on Jan. 12 to begin rolling back large sections of the health law. Passage of the resolution followed in the U.S. House of Representatives two days later.

But much of the public as well as members of Congress, including several Republicans, have expressed concern about both the lack of a replacement for the current program and a clear timeline for its implementation — in addition to the cost of repealing the ACA.

Since former president Barack Obama’s signature health-care legislation — more popularly known as “Obamacare” — was passed in 2010, more than 20 million individuals have gained insurance coverage, resulting in the lowest uninsured rate in history by early 2016. Reversal of the law is expected to raise the uninsured rate by an estimated 18 million in the first plan year following repeal, then 32 million by 2026, according to official estimates.

What is clear from the prospect of the ACA’s dissolution is that certain states stand to suffer more than others. In order to assess repeal’s impact on Americans based on where they live, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across seven key indicators of both economic and coverage losses. Our data set ranges from “growth in uninsured population by 2019 post-ACA repeal” to “potential economic impact due to repeal of premium tax credits and Medicaid expansion (2019 to 2023).”

AT A GLANCE

Highest Growth in Uninsured Population by 2019 Post-ACA Repeal

Massachusetts West Virginia Kentucky New Hampshire Oregon

Lowest Growth in Uninsured Population by 2019 Post-ACA Repeal

Mississippi Oklahoma South Carolina Alaska

Highest Growth in Uninsured Population in 2021 (ACA Effective vs. Repealed)

West Virginia Kentucky Massachusetts Oregon Arkansas

Lowest Growth in Uninsured population in 2021 (ACA Effective vs. Repealed)

Alaska Texas Oklahoma South Carolina South Dakota

Most Potential Jobs Lost Due to Repeal of Tax Credits and Medicaid Expansion in 2019

District of Columbia North Dakota Ohio Oregon Pennsylvania

Fewest Potential Jobs Lost Due to Repeal of Tax Credits and Medicaid Expansions in 2019

Virginia Washington Mississippi Hawaii Arizona

Highest Potential Economic Impact Due to Repeal of Premium Tax Credits and Medicaid Expansion (2019-2023)

District of Columbia North Dakota Oregon Connecticut Alaska

Lowest Potential Economic Impact Due to Repeal of Premium Tax Credits and Medicated Expansion (2019 to 2023)

Virginia Utah Alabama Mississippi Arizona

Highest Growth in Uncompensated Care Costs in 2021 (ACA Effective vs. Repealed)

New Hampshire Rhode Island North Dakota Massachusetts Connecticut

Lowest Growth in Uncompensated Care Costs in 2021 (ACA effective vs. Repealed)

South Dakota Mississippi South Carolina Oklahoma Alaska

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, The Urban Institute, The Commonwealth Fund, National Conference of State Legislature and Alliance Defending Freedom. For the full report, including methodology, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-affected-by-aca-repeal/31413/