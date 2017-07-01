Beaver Creek July 4 celebration includes parade, duck race, pancake breakfast, music

BEAVER CREEK – It starts each year at 7 a.m. with pancakes and sausage at Rollins Park.

It ends each year in the 12-o’clock hour with rubber duckies taking a dip in Wet Beaver Creek at Sycamore Park.

In between, there’s even more fun.

This is how folks in Beaver Creek celebrate Independence Day each year.

“It is with great pride that the men and women of the American Legion Riders Post 93, Camp Verde once again ride in the Beaver Creek Independence Day parade,” said Bill Gay, director of the American Legion Riders Post 93. “Let freedom ring.”

Each year, the ALR leads the parade front and center. This year’s parade grand marshals are Lake Montezuma’s Ernie and Juddie Batcheller.

Named grand marshals ‘really an honor ’

According to Beaver Creek Kiwanis President Carol Keeton, the Batchellers have “been in Kiwanis forever.”

“They were teachers on the Navajo Reservation for over 30 years,” said Keeton. “Ernie has been involved with the Christmas Tree recycling, as well as all of our events.”

Juddie Batcheller said it’s “really an honor” for she and Ernie to be parade grand marshals. But this isn’t the first time they have been asked to lead a parade.

Back in the early-‘80s at the Ganado Navajo reservation, the Batchellers served as grand marshals for their school’s homecoming parade.

“It was a good honor,” Juddie Batcheller said. “We knew the kids, and the kids knew us.”

Ernie Batcheller said the best part for him at the Ganado homecoming parade was that he and Juddie “actually got to be in it after all those years of helping build the floats.”

Meet Ernie and Juddie Batcheller

Since 1995, Ernie and Juddie Batcheller have lived in Lake Montezuma.

The couple settled in the Verde Valley after 27 years of teaching at Ganado, Arizona on the Navajo reservation. From 1969-1995, the Batchellers were a constant at Ganado, as Ernie taught science and Juddie taught home economics.

Active in Kiwanis since 1998, Ernie spent 10-plus years as a Builder’s Club sponsor, while Juddie’s quilting is a support to Ernie’s Kiwanis projects.

According to Rimrock resident Bella Donna, both Ernie and Juddie Batcheller “have helped young people over the years, with Ernie’s involvement in the Kiwanis kids groups.”

“He has mentored young people without parents, or parents who don’t spend any time with their kids,” Bella said. “Some of the kids, now in late 20s have told me that without Ernie’s love and help they would probably be in jail or on drugs now.”

Ernie and Juddie met – and married in 1963 while they attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

Beaver Creek’s Fourth of July schedule

From 7 a.m. until just before parade time, come have pancakes, sausage and coffee at Rollins Park, located at the Lake Montezuma Village Square, across from the Ranch House.

At 8:30 a.m., parade participants are asked to start lining up at Sycamore Park for the parade, which will saunter south on Montezuma Avenue past the Village Square beginning at 9 a.m.

Following the parade, stay for the posting of the colors, as well as the singing of the National Anthem.

Also enjoy free hot dogs, served by Beaver Creek Baptist Church immediately after parade, as well as free water, compliments of Grace Community Lutheran Church, free ice cream cups from the Beaver Creek Adult Center, balloons and face painting.

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority will hand out ribbons to the parade’s best floats, as determined by a panel of judges.

Leading up to the noon-time Kiwanis Duck Race, keep cool with the water game fire truck, or break a sweat at Beaver Creek Baptist Church’s rock climbing wall.

Jim’s Trading Post from McGuireville will also provide hayrides.

As always, Duck Race tickets can be purchased in advance, with dozens of prizes available, including cash prizes.

For more information about display tables, entertainment and activities, call Beaver Creek Kiwanis President Carol Keeton at 928-606-4050.

Parade entrants, such as walkers, animals, vehicles or floats should sign up at the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Station or call 928-567-9401.

Cliff Castle Casino

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Cliff Castle Casino’s All American Weekend Independence Day Celebration.

The four days of “food, fun, fireworks and winning” kicks off July 1. An All American Slot Tournament is scheduled from 4-9 p.m. July 3, with a $5,000 cash prize.

The Free Family Fun Picnic is slated for July 4, with free hot dogs, chips, and soda (while supplies last). Kids can enjoy activities, games, and face painting.

Fireworks, weather-permitting, are set to begin around 9:15 p.m.

For the kids, there will be activities like inflatable rides, water fights, and opportunities for prizes. Slot tournaments are on the agenda for the adults. For more information, call the Casino at 1.800.381.SLOT (7568).

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42