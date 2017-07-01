Mia Charley named parade’s junior grand marshal

BEAVER CREEK – For the second year in a row, the Beaver Creek Kiwanis have also chosen a junior grand marshal for the community’s annual Fourth of July Parade.

This year’s junior grand marshal is also Beaver Creek School’s recent valedictorian – Mia Charley.

“It means a lot to me because I will be able to represent my school and all of my accomplishments,” said Mia, who will attend Camp Verde High School in the fall. “It’s a day that our community comes together to celebrate the freedom of our country. I think it is awesome that our little community has such a big parade. That makes me proud of where I come from.”

In fact, this is not the first time Mia will have been in the Beaver Creek parade.

“I also remember being in the parade on the K-Kids float,” Mia recalled. “When I was younger I was almost always in the parade.”

Mia is not the only member of her family to have participated in Beaver Creek’s annual Independence Day parade.

One year, her grandfather won first place in the parade for a large dream catcher that he made.

Mia has earned several awards, such as Citizenship of the Year, the Presidential Gold Seal Award, and for consecutive years, she has been in the National Junior Honor Society.

“Becoming Valedictorian for my eighth grade class is the highlight of my life right now,” Mia said. “I now know that I can reach all of my goals. I am very proud of all I have done.”

But Mia is not just an academic. Athletically, Mia has also won her fair share of awards, as she competes in volleyball, basketball, softball, as well as track and field.

Moving on to Camp Verde High, Mia said she “look[s] forward to being able to continue playing sports and keeping up my grades, of course.”

With a soft place in her heart for young children, Mia plans to one day be a pediatrician.

