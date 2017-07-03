Letter: It now looks like we were better off with Waste Management

Editor:
The current “Wildcat Dumping” problem is an example the law of unintended consequences.
Cottonwood has been operating the transfer station since March 1, 2012. The City assumed operations of the transfer station as Waste Management was not interested in renewing the contract to run the station and “in 2013, the city showed a profit of $12,000, but lost an equal amount in 2014. In 2015, the city already had lost $57,000 by November and was projected to exceed $76,000 in losses for the year. (https://www.verdenews.com/news/2015/nov/12/changes-in-store-as-citys-solid-waste-transfer-st/)
On January 4, 2016, Rates were increased: $4.75 FOR BAG OF TRASH! verdelynx.az.gov/pw/transferstationrates.pdf
On June 1, 2017, Hours of operation were reduced: ELIMINATION OF MONDAY & TUESDAY (https://www.verdenews.com/news/2017/may/18/whats-happening-may-19-2017/)
From page 2 of the May 2016 monthly Statement of Revenues, Expenditures and Changes in Fund Balance Trial Balance: The Cottonwood TRANSFER STATION had a Beginning Budget Balance of MINUS $137,673.05 and a Ending Balance of MINUS $158,211.47 (- $20,538.42) (www.cottonwoodaz.gov/Archive/ViewFile/Item/373)
Perhaps Waste Managementcould be persuaded to manage the Transfer Station again.
Sam Morey
Cottonwood
