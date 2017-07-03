Police: Employee allegedly steals 14K from business

COTTONWOOD – On June 27, Cottonwood detectives arrested 54-year-old Kelly Demers, of Cottonwood, for fraudulent schemes and theft – both felonies.

Between 2014 and 2017, Demers reportedly stole $14,245.59 from her place of employment while she was responsible for payroll, according to a news release from Cottonwood Police Department.

The business is located in the 600 block of East State Route 89A, in Cottonwood, said Sgt. Monica Kuhlt in the release.