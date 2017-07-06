Library friends raise $650 with quilt raffle

Doris Mintz of Prescott is the winner of the raffle for a quilt at the Camp Verde Community Library. A fund-raising activity of Friends of Camp Verde Library, the quilt brought in almost $650, according to Jeannette Teets, president of the Friends of Camp Verde Library. Friends of Camp Verde Library continues to create fund-raising opportunities to help pay for projects, programs, and equipment that extend beyond the library’s budget. (Photo courtesy of Jeannette Teets)
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.