Library friends raise $650 with quilt raffle

Doris Mintz of Prescott is the winner of the raffle for a quilt at the Camp Verde Community Library. A fund-raising activity of Friends of Camp Verde Library, the quilt brought in almost $650, according to Jeannette Teets, president of the Friends of Camp Verde Library. Friends of Camp Verde Library continues to create fund-raising opportunities to help pay for projects, programs, and equipment that extend beyond the library’s budget. (Photo courtesy of Jeannette Teets)