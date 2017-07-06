Mingus Ave Improvement Project begins

COTTONWOOD – Construction begins for the Mingus Avenue Improvement project.

City Manager Doug Bartosh said that Mingus Avenue from Willard Street to Main Street will be under construction for almost a year.

City Engineer Robert Winiecke said in a press release that the current construction near Cottonwood Middle School is from utility companies preparing for the upcoming road projects by relocating the existing utility lines or installing new lines.



After a road is paved, the pavement cannot be cut for five years per city ordinance which is the reason the utility companies complete these projects before the road project begins, explained Winiecke.



APS, CenturyLink, and Cableone have already completed several improvements and now the City of Cottonwood Water Department is installing a new 8-inch water line that will extend from Willard Street all the way to Main Street, according to the release.



“The waterline will also extend south on 6th Street approximately 450 feet and will need to be drilled under a large concrete drainage structure. For this reason 6th Street will be closed for a week at Mingus Avenue. Please use 7th Street or Brian Mickelsen Parkway as detours,” advised Winiecke.



Development Services Manager Morgan Scott said it should open back up at noon July 7.

Reconstruction of Mingus Ave: Willard to the 8th Street Wash (Federally Funded)

“The road reconstruction will be broken into two projects, which is sometimes confusing to residents as this appears to result in a larger cost,” said Winiecke.

The first portion of the road is from Willard Street to the 8th Street Wash, and this portion will receive $845,000 in Federal funds although the remainder of the expected construction costs of $2,055,000 will be covered by the City of Cottonwood, according to the release.

When a project receives federal funds it normally costs substantially more to construct. The City chose to break the Mingus Avenue project into two phases so that a minimum amount of local funds would be used in the federally funded project, said Winiecke.

Where is the 8th Street Wash?

“Many citizens have asked where the 8th Street Wash is located so they can better understand the extents of the projects,” said Winiecke.

The 8th Street Wash is located south of Mingus Avenue between the Aspen Ridge Apartments and the Casa Del Sol Condominiums.



“There is not a street in this location, but the wash lies within the right-of-way of the 8th Street alignment, hence the informal name ‘8th Street Wash,’” explained the release.

Although the 8th Street wash is the current delineation between the two projects, there is a possibility that the federal funded project may be cut back to the west side of the post office, the City stated.



The post office is being delayed at the federal level in supplying the easements needed to construct the street improvements in front of the post office, according to the release.



Winiecke said if the post office does not supply the easements in time, the federal project will end west of the post office and the local project will begin at the same location.

Seeking Bids

The release stated that the federally funded Willard to 8th Street project is currently being advertised for bids, which are due Aug. 8.



After the bids are accepted and the contract finalized, the construction will likely begin in late September of 2017, the release continued.

“The contracted time is 170 working days which would require the project to be complete in May of 2018 however the actual time that the contractor will be on site will likely be shorter,” said Winiecke.

Except for brief periods of time, access will be maintained to businesses along Mingus Avenue.

Reconstruction of Mingus Ave: 8th Street Wash to Main Street (Locally Funded)

The City said the final portion of the Mingus Avenue construction project is currently near the 30 percent design point.

“City staff and local engineering firm SEC is considering options that may result in: cost savings; safety enhancements; bicycle and pedestrian facilities; drainage improvements; transit accommodations; as well as the more efficient movement of vehicles at the intersections of Mingus Avenue with 10th and 12th and throughout the entire corridor,” stated the release.



The cost estimate for the 8th Street to Main Street portion is approximately $2,000,000, said Winiecke.

“The current schedule is to hold a public meeting to gather input in early September and then present options to the City Council at a work session in September,” stated the release.