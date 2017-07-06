Obituary: Rose M. Smith

Rose M. Smith, 55 of Camp Verde, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. She was born on June 25, 1961 in Streator, IL to David Arthur Robinson and Rose Marie Reynolds.

Rose attended Grace Court school in Phoenix for 8 years. She worked many different jobs from fast food to retail. She loved being around people and making them smile. She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Rose loved movies about dogs and horses. Her all-time favorite movie was “Save The Last Dance”. She also really enjoyed playing Bingo.

Rose was a beautiful woman and will be forever missed and loved.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents David and Rose. She is survived by her husband of 9 months Joseph Smith Jr. of Camp Verde; sons Michael Herndon of Camp Verde and Joseph Smith III; daughter Leah Wilkerson (Jerry) of Pontiac, IL; brother Thomas Anthony Robinson (Angelea) of Streator, IL; sister Evelyn Kay Meelhuysen (Johan) of Dayton, OH and 2 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 3:00pm.

