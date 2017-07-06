Two Old Towne Gals

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017 the Red Hat Ladies, “Old Towne Gals of Cottonwood” got together at the Grasshopper Grill in Cornville to celebrate the birthdays of Shirley Wright and Joanne Hale.

“We were honored to have two very special guests: Margaret Burns (age 107) and Payton Furry (age 7). Not often will you have two beautiful ladies with an age difference of 100 years at the same table. There were 22 attendees at this grand event,” said Marilyn Ask, Queen Mum of the Old Towne Gals.