Verde Valley celebrates Independence Day

Beginning with pancakes and sausage, then ending with a rubber ducky race, Beaver Creek’s annual Fourth of July celebration is an opportunity to recognize America’s independence as a nation, as well as have a fun day. Lake Montezuma residents Ernie and Juddie Batcheller were this year’s parade grand marshals, and recent Beaver Creek School graduate Mia Charley was this year’s junior grand marshal. This year, American Legion Riders from Camp Verde’s American Legion Post 93 kicked off the parade, while members of the American Legion’s Post 135 Cornville helped post the colors following the 9 a.m. parade, which traveled south on Montezuma Avenue past Rollins Park. For a gallery of more photographs from Beaver Creek's celebration, visit cvbugle.com or verdenews.com. (Photo by Bill Helm)
