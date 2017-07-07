High school trucks stolen, police seek young suspects

COTTONWOOD – During the early morning of July 7, employees of Mingus Union High School discovered two of their trucks had been stolen, according to a news release from Cottonwood Police Department.
The investigation revealed that four male suspects were involved; three juveniles and one adult, said Sgt. Monica Kuhlt in the release.
One truck was recovered and two juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were arrested and transported to Juvenile Detention in Prescott, said police.
According to the release, Cottonwood police have probable cause to arrest and are looking for 18 year-old Anthony Vasquez and a 15-year-old juvenile, both from Cottonwood.
“They should be in a white 1990 GMC 2500 pickup Arizona registration of G968AH. The truck has been entered into NCIC as stolen,” said Sgt. Kuhlt.
If anyone has information that may help locate the suspects and the truck, contact Cottonwood Police Department at 928-649-1397 or Silent Witness at 1-8000-932-3232.
