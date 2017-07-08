Camp Verde Little League drops opener

Camp Verde’s Jose Santana jumps to make a catch against Wickenburg on Thursday in the first round of the District 10 Juniors all-star tournament. Because of byes and forfeits, Camp Verde and Wickenburg was the only first round game of the tournament. (VVN/James Kelley)

Camp Verde’s Jose Santana jumps to make a catch against Wickenburg on Thursday in the first round of the District 10 Juniors all-star tournament. Because of byes and forfeits, Camp Verde and Wickenburg was the only first round game of the tournament. (VVN/James Kelley)

By James Kelley

  • Originally Published: July 8, 2017 1:02 p.m.

    • Camp Verde Little League lost their opening game of the District 10 Juniors tournament in heartbreaking fashion.

    photo

    Camp Verde’s Cristian Noguez Tovar pitches against Wickenburg on Thursday in the first round of the District 10 Juniors all-star tournament. Camp Verde lost 17-16 in the back and forth game. (VVN/James Kelley)

    District 10 Little League All-Stars

    Minors baseball

    Cureton Park,

    Williams

    Prescott 23, Camp Verde 2

    Prescott 24, Verde Valley 1

    Verde Valley 13, Wickenburg 3

    Williams 21, Camp Verde 6

    Verde Valley 16, Williams 13

    Prescott Valley 10, Verde Valley 8

    Minors softball

    Sunset Park,

    Wickenburg

    Prescott Valley 26, Verde Valley 12

    Verde Valley 18, Wickenburg 2

    Verde Valley 19, Prescott Valley 4

    Williams 13, Verde Valley 6

    9/10/11 baseball

    Mountain Valley Park, Prescott Valley

    Prescott 8, Verde Valley 3

    Bagdad 21, Camp Verde 2

    Prescott Valley 16, Camp Verde 5

    Verde Valley 10, Chino Valley 5

    Verde Valley 9, Prescott Valley 2

    Prescott 6, Verde Valley 1

    Majors baseball

    Bill Valley Park,

    Prescott

    June 28

    Wickenburg 8, Camp Verde 7

    Prescott 18, Verde Valley 1

    Verde Valley 10, Chino Valley 0

    Prescott Valley 16, Camp Verde 9

    Verde Valley 14, Wickenburg 11

    Prescott Valley vs. Verde Valley

    Majors softball

    Sunset Park,

    Wickenburg

    Verde Valley 26, Camp Verde 4

    Verde Valley 20, Wickenburg 0

    Williams 24, Camp Verde 10

    Bagdad 12, Verde Valley 2

    Verde Valley 2, Williams 1

    Bagdad 3, Verde Valley 1

    Juniors baseball

    Camp Verde High School

    Wickenburg 17, Camp Verde 16

    Verde Valley 12, Chino Valley 4

    July 9 Verde Valley vs. TBD 8 p.m.

    Wickenburg rallied to beat Camp Verde 17-16 on Thursday at Camp Verde High School with a walk off. Wickenburg shocked the home crowd with six runs in the last half inning.

    Camp Verde went up 6-0 in the top of the first inning. Then Wickenburg eventually took the lead 8-6.

    Camp Verde tied it up at 8-8 before taking a 10-8 lead. The Wickenburg took the lead back at 11-10 before CVLL rallied and took a 16-11 lead.

    The lost dropped Camp Verde into the loser’s bracket. They faced Chino Valley on Saturday night but results were not available at press time.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.