Camp Verde Little League drops opener

Camp Verde Little League lost their opening game of the District 10 Juniors tournament in heartbreaking fashion.
District 10 Little League All-Stars
Minors baseball
Cureton Park,
Williams
Prescott 23, Camp Verde 2
Prescott 24, Verde Valley 1
Verde Valley 13, Wickenburg 3
Williams 21, Camp Verde 6
Verde Valley 16, Williams 13
Prescott Valley 10, Verde Valley 8
Minors softball
Sunset Park,
Wickenburg
Prescott Valley 26, Verde Valley 12
Verde Valley 18, Wickenburg 2
Verde Valley 19, Prescott Valley 4
Williams 13, Verde Valley 6
9/10/11 baseball
Mountain Valley Park, Prescott Valley
Prescott 8, Verde Valley 3
Bagdad 21, Camp Verde 2
Prescott Valley 16, Camp Verde 5
Verde Valley 10, Chino Valley 5
Verde Valley 9, Prescott Valley 2
Prescott 6, Verde Valley 1
Majors baseball
Bill Valley Park,
Prescott
June 28
Wickenburg 8, Camp Verde 7
Prescott 18, Verde Valley 1
Verde Valley 10, Chino Valley 0
Prescott Valley 16, Camp Verde 9
Verde Valley 14, Wickenburg 11
Prescott Valley vs. Verde Valley
Majors softball
Sunset Park,
Wickenburg
Verde Valley 26, Camp Verde 4
Verde Valley 20, Wickenburg 0
Williams 24, Camp Verde 10
Bagdad 12, Verde Valley 2
Verde Valley 2, Williams 1
Bagdad 3, Verde Valley 1
Juniors baseball
Camp Verde High School
Wickenburg 17, Camp Verde 16
Verde Valley 12, Chino Valley 4
July 9 Verde Valley vs. TBD 8 p.m.
Wickenburg rallied to beat Camp Verde 17-16 on Thursday at Camp Verde High School with a walk off. Wickenburg shocked the home crowd with six runs in the last half inning.
Camp Verde went up 6-0 in the top of the first inning. Then Wickenburg eventually took the lead 8-6.
Camp Verde tied it up at 8-8 before taking a 10-8 lead. The Wickenburg took the lead back at 11-10 before CVLL rallied and took a 16-11 lead.
The lost dropped Camp Verde into the loser’s bracket. They faced Chino Valley on Saturday night but results were not available at press time.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.