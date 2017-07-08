County school superintendent announces opening on Mingus school board

COTTONWOOD – Through 5 p.m. July 24, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter will accept applications to replace Robb Williams on the Mingus Union High School District’s governing board.

Williams, who will step down from his position on the board effective July 31, has also resigned his position as senior pastor at Verde Community Church.

Williams has accepted a position as associate pastor at Palmcroft Church in north Phoenix, where he served as associate pastor for 15 years before coming to the Verde Valley more than 10 years ago.

According to the office of Superintendent Carter, anyone who is interested in serving on the Mingus Union school board should send a letter of interest and a resume to: Mr. Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301; Fax 928-771-3329; or Email: Tim.carter@yavapai.us.

According to Carter, successful candidates for the appointment must be registered to vote (though this office is considered non-partisan), be a citizen of the United States of America, be at least 18 years of age, possess their civil rights, have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office, and the candidate and their spouse cannot be employed by the district or work under a third party employment contract with the district.

Letters of interest should include “information about yourself including education and work experience, why you would like to be a board member, your residence and mailing addresses, and home/work phone numbers,” according to a press release from the Superintendent Carter’s office.

On the morning of Tuesday, July 25, Yavapai County Education Service Agency will post to its website a list of the candidates and a brief biography of each.

According to YCESA, Carter will interview finalists at the Mingus Union School District Office on Thursday, July 27 and possibly on Friday, July 28.

From noon until 2 p.m. Friday, July 28 at Mingus Union High School’s district office, Superintendent Carter will make himself available to meet with the public to discuss the candidates. For anyone who cannot meet at that time, Carter will also accept comments at Tim.Carter@yavapai.us.

Carter said he hopes to announce Williams’ replacement by Monday, July 31 for a term that would be valid through Dec. 31, 2018, meaning that seat would be up for election in November 2018.

The newly-appointed board member could choose for the November 2018 election to either run for two or four years, Carter also said.

