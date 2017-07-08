Verde Valley Little League rallies, beats Chino Valley 12-4

Verde Valley Little League opened up the District 10 Juniors all-star tournament in dominant fashion.

After falling behind 4-1, Verde Valley rallied to beat Chino Valley 12-4 in the second round of the tournament on Thursday night at Camp Verde High School.

“It was a rough start, guys had jitters, it definitely wasn’t our style of baseball to begin with but the good thing about this group of kids is they never give up,” said Verde Valley head coach Jeff Lynch. “They were down three runs for five innings and finally everything started to click and they became more comfortable, they got behind their pitcher, made some good defensive plays and rallied back.”

VVLL places next on Sunday at 8 p.m. If they win there then they advance to the championship game of the double elimination tournament with a one game cushion.

Instead of getting down in their opening game of the tournament, Verde Valley tried to verbally pick each other up between each half inning before eventually routing Chino Valley.

“The sticks finally got going and we played Verde Valley baseball,” Lynch said. “I’m proud of the kids for digging deep. This is kinda what we expect from the rest of the tournament, a rough start but plan on staying strong for the rest of it.”

District 10 Little League All-Stars Minors baseball Cureton Park, Williams Prescott 23, Camp Verde 2 Prescott 24, Verde Valley 1 Verde Valley 13, Wickenburg 3 Williams 21, Camp Verde 6 Verde Valley 16, Williams 13 Prescott Valley 10, Verde Valley 8 Minors softball Sunset Park, Wickenburg Prescott Valley 26, Verde Valley 12 Verde Valley 18, Wickenburg 2 Verde Valley 19, Prescott Valley 4 Williams 13, Verde Valley 6 9/10/11 baseball Mountain Valley Park, Prescott Valley Prescott 8, Verde Valley 3 Bagdad 21, Camp Verde 2 Prescott Valley 16, Camp Verde 5 Verde Valley 10, Chino Valley 5 Verde Valley 9, Prescott Valley 2 Prescott 6, Verde Valley 1 Majors baseball Bill Valley Park, Prescott June 28 Wickenburg 8, Camp Verde 7 Prescott 18, Verde Valley 1 Verde Valley 10, Chino Valley 0 Prescott Valley 16, Camp Verde 9 Verde Valley 14, Wickenburg 11 Prescott Valley vs. Verde Valley Majors softball Sunset Park, Wickenburg Verde Valley 26, Camp Verde 4 Verde Valley 20, Wickenburg 0 Williams 24, Camp Verde 10 Bagdad 12, Verde Valley 2 Verde Valley 2, Williams 1 Bagdad 3, Verde Valley 1 Juniors baseball Camp Verde High School Wickenburg 17, Camp Verde 16 Verde Valley 12, Chino Valley 4 July 9 Verde Valley vs. TBD 8 p.m.

While the game was in the second round, it was Chino Valley’s first game also as Prescott Valley and Prescott forfeited and didn’t tell the organizers they weren’t sending teams until the day of the first round. Verde Valley always had a bye into the second round.

Lynch said Verde Valley’s ability to deal with a frustrating first few innings and rally back to win is big.

“It just shows the character of these kids, that’s what we want to try and instill in them: is ‘never give up’ and most of these kids did from middle school and everything else,” Lynch said. “They’ve never given up there and so we know the kids can dig deep and we know the kids have it in them. We’re proud of them for never giving up and you’re never going to see this team give up.”

Williams was supposed to face Prescott in the first round but they also received a bye. The only teams to actually play in the first round were Camp Verde and Wickenburg.

Lynch said Chino Valley and Williams getting more rest than expected doesn’t really affect VVLL.

“Nah, we got a bye too, so it doesn’t hurt us too bad and we have good pitching, so we’re prepared for everybody,” Lynch said.

Last year as Majors players, Verde Valley won the District 10 all-star tournament, plus the tournament of champions.

“We have a great group of kids, most of these kids have been playing all through Little League together, so I feel really good about our chances in the tournament,” Lynch said.

When asked about which players have really done well for the Verde Valley all-stars, Lynch said all of them.

“One through 12 on our team I can’t give the kids enough credit,” Lynch said. “We have a really strong group of kids and I can’t say enough about the group as a whole, I don’t want to single anybody out.”

The Verde Valley Juniors all-star team is made up about equally from the two regular season teams in the league.

Lynch said the team has come together well.

“These kids have played all-stars together all through-out the years growing up, so no problems at all meshing.”