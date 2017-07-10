Broadway’s ‘Falsettos’ debuts on screen at Fisher Theatre July 14-15

The Sedona International Film Festival presents its “Direct from Broadway” series with the big-screen debut of the Broadway musical “Falsettos” — direct from Lincoln Center and nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards. The production premieres in high definition at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre for two shows only on July 14 and 15.

Love can tell a million stories.

Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, “Falsettos” is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon to be bar mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Amidst a series of complicated changes, the group is forced to reckon with their own views on love and responsibility.

Originally created under the specter of the AIDS crisis, this timely musical about middle class family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its emotional conclusion.

Lincoln Center Theater’s production stars Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, and Brandon Uranowitz, all of whom received Tony nominations for their respective performances.

“Falsettos” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, July 14 at 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, July 15 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.