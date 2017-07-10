Clarkdale man arrested for dragging dog behind truck

COTTONWOOD – A Clarkdale man was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center Saturday on a felony charge of animal cruelty for dragging his dog while it was tied to the back of his truck.



Destry Lynn McClure, 52, also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, with additional charges pending McClure’s blood results.

According to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Dept., on July 8 at about 5:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of North 10th Street and Main Street on a citizen report of a man dragging a dog tied to the back of his truck.

Officers contacted McClure and discovered Leia, his 4-year-old Chihuahua, had been dragged behind his truck for about one-half mile.

The news release stated Leia was immediately taken to a local veterinary office where it appears most of her injuries consisted of road rash. The initial assessment doesn’t indicate internal injuries or broken bones.

Officers suspected McClure may have been under the influence of alcohol and possibly prescription medication.

“I’m amazed little Leia survived being dragged on pavement for approximately half a mile let alone appears to only have suffered road rash injuries,” said Cottonwood Police Monica Kuhlt. “I also want to thank the witnesses who saw this and acted so quickly.”

During the interview with McClure, he told officers he forgot the dog was back there.