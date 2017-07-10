‘The Exception’ premieres July 14-19

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Exception” — starring Academy Award-winner Christopher Plummer — showing July 14-19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A riveting World War II thriller that is filled with espionage and romance in equal measure, “The Exception” follows German soldier Stefan Brandt (Jai Courtney) as he goes on a mission to investigate exiled German Monarch Kaiser Wilhelm II (Christopher Plummer).

The Kaiser lives in Huis Doorn, a secluded mansion just outside of Utretcht in the Netherlands, and as Germany is taking over Holland, the country’s authorities are concerned that Dutch spies may be watching the Kaiser. As Brandt begins to infiltrate the Kaiser’s life in search of clues, he finds himself drawn into an unexpected and passionate romance with Mieke (Lily James), one of the Kaiser’s maids whom Brandt soon discovers is secretly Jewish.

When Heinrich Himmler (Eddie Marsan), Head of the SS, makes an unexpected visit with a large platoon of Nazis in tow, the stage is set for a breathtaking showdown, as secrets are revealed, allegiances are tested, and Brandt is forced to make the ultimate choice between honoring his country and following his heart.

“Christopher Plummer is glorious.” — David Edelstein, New York Magazine

“Stirring and exciting.” — The New York Times

“An engrossing piece of history.” — Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times

“The Exception” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 14-19. Showtimes will be 4 on Friday and Tuesday, July 14 and 18; 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16; and 4 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.