Festival presents ‘Queen: A Night in Bohemia’ concert on screen July 18

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to announce a special cinema event, “Queen: A Night in Bohemia”, coming to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre for one show only on Tuesday, July 18 at 7 .m.

“Queen: A Night in Bohemia” features the legendary Hammersmith Odeon concert from 1975 restored with stunning 5.1 sound, plus a never-before-seen archive documentary that includes interviews with all four members of the band — John Deacon, Brian May, Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor — and offers an illuminating insight into the game-changing year of 1975.

Filmed live on Christmas Eve 1975 at the Hammersmith Odeon in London, and bringing to a climax the most eventful and exciting year so far in the band’s career, this ground-breaking concert was transmitted live on BBC Two’s Old Grey Whistle Test and captured the band firing on all cylinders as they performed breakthrough hits like Killer Queen, Liar, Keep Yourself Alive and Now I’m Here, as well as the first ever live recording of the now monumental classic Bohemian Rhapsody. It sealed Queen’s transition from ambitious upstarts into one of the biggest and most important bands of the era — and beyond.

Brian May of Queen says: “This concert was very special because it was the first time we ever played a whole show completely live on TV… the Christmas Show. The quality, after great rescue work and transfer into the digital domain, is amazing. And the energy we had comes across very forcefully.”

The cinema event features a new documentary never-before-seen outside the UK that digs deep into the archive to tell the story of Queen as it follows their journey from a struggling band gigging at pubs and colleges to the moment they captured hearts and minds with what was to become one of — if not the — greatest song of all time – Bohemian Rhapsody.

Queen’s formative years have never been explored in such detail. With a wealth of unseen interviews, recently unearthed rushes of Queen’s first ever video and outtakes from the recording sessions of Bohemian Rhapsody itself, this is the unique story of early Queen told by the band themselves.

“Queen: A Night in Bohemia” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.