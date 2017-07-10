New Movies: July 12, 2017

War for the Planet of the Apes

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Director: Matt Reeves

Writers: Mark Bomback, Pierre Boulle

Producers: Peter Chernin, Amanda Silver, et. al.

Cast: Judy Greer, Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis, Amiah Miller, Sara Canning, Steve Zahn, Ty Olsson, Terry Notary, Devyn Dalton, et. al.

After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind.

Lady Macbeth

Roadside Attractions

Director: William Oldroyd

Writers: Nikolai Leskov, Alice Birch

Producers: Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly, Jim Reeve, et al.

Cast: Florence Pugh, Naomi Ackie, Christopher Fairbank, Cosmo Jarvis, Bill Fellows, Paul Hilton, Golda Rosheuvel, Ian Conningham, et. al.

Set in 19th century rural England, young bride who has been sold into marriage to a middle-aged man discovers an unstoppable desire within herself as she enters into an affair with a worker on her estate.