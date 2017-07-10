Sedona Mago Retreat celebrates Tao Founding Day, Peace Park grand opening

Saturday, July 22, from 2-9 pm, Sedona Mago Retreat (SMR) will be hosting a celebration in honor of their Founding Day.



The public is invited to this complimentary event which includes dinner and a shuttle which will transport guests from the SMR Information House, (on the corner of Highway 89 A and Bill Gray RD/761), to the retreat center at 3500 Bill Gray RD.



This momentous occasion will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Tao Peace Park.



Tom Nester, a retired Clarkdale police officer and Quartermaster of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7400 in Cottonwood, will raise the American flag on its new 80-foot flagpole; it will wave over the retreat center in honor of Veterans and as a tribute to all unsung heroes who selflessly serve their communities and countries.



Nester spent 22 years in the U.S. Army, served in the Persian Gulf War, and reached the rank of Command Sergeant Major.



Local musician, Karla Bonner, will sing the Star Bangled Banner and Randy Garrison, Yavapai County Supervisor for District 3, will be in attendance.



Other honored guests include representatives from The Verde Valley Military Service Park, located in Cottonwood.



The Tao Peace Park is the brainchild of Ilchibuko Todd, president of Tao Fellowship—the parent company of Sedona Mago Retreat.



Tao Fellowship is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is Love Humanity, Love the Earth. She says, “I hope the Tao Peace Park becomes the place where people can quiet their minds, be grateful for those who dedicated their lives for the betterment of all people, reflect on our lives and heal from our past, and pray for humanity and the Earth. It is my sincere hope that it symbolizes the dedication of our hearts and minds that all groups, religions, races, and countries work together to make a harmonious and peaceful world. “

In addition to the grand opening of the Tao Peace Park, Founding Day activities will include an onsite vortex tour, walking meditation, speakers, performances and a prayer ceremony led by Ilchibuko Todd which will be followed by a candle light meditation at the picturesque Healing Garden Lake.

Tao Fellowship is raising funds for the Verde Valley Military Service Park, the new Tao Peace Park, and Veteran’s healing retreats.



You can make a donation and reserve your spot for Tao Founding Day on Sedona Mago Retreat’s website, http://www.sedonamagoretreat.org/founders

Verde Valley residents are invited to spend the night and accommodations are offered at half-price.



If you have any questions, call Sedona Mago Retreat’s Welcome Center at 928-204-3391