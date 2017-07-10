Sedona Summer Colony Day residencies for Verde Valley artists announced

Sedona Arts Center and Verde Valley School are pleased to announce the addition of Day Residencies—unprogrammed creative retreats intended for artists living and working in the Verde Valley—as part of the 2017 Sedona Summer Colony program. Day Residents will join visiting artists from around the world and will be provided with a studio or work space on the Verde Valley School campus, meals in the dining hall, and optional excursions, off-site tours, and group outings during the July 16 to August 5 program.

“This is a unique opportunity for our local creative people to live, work, dine, and share the Sedona Summer Colony experience,” said co-founder Eric Holowacz. “We encourage Northern Arizona artists, creative producers, and cultural managers to apply and find time, space, new inspiration, and diverse connections with dozens of other residents.”

The two Northern Arizona organizations established Sedona Summer Colony in 2016 as America’s newest residency program for creative people. Specifically designed to support artistic development and cultural output, the inaugural program hosted over 125 artists from as far away as Hobart, Tasmania and Manitoba, Canada. Hundreds of Sedona residents volunteered, hosted receptions, guided excursions and tours, and helped the initiative grow into something extraordinary.

The 2017 program, which will run from July 16 to August 5 is accepting applications and is open to artists, performers, creative content producers, and cultural managers everywhere. Complete details can be found at www.sedonasummercolony.org or by calling Sedona Arts Center at (928) 282-3809.

Sedona Summer Colony was inspired by 20th century residency programs like Yaddo, MacDowell, Hambidge Center, Vermont Studio Center, and Anderson Ranch. Those organizations were built upon a strong belief in the power of interdisciplinary associations of artists and the benefit of time and space to develop new work.

“Their founders built communities based on the regular gathering of cultural visionaries, the provision of creative resources, and the sharing of meals, excursions, spontaneous interaction, and daily life,” said Holowacz. “Which is exactly what we have created as a new cultural aspect of Sedona.”

Applications for Sedona Summer Colony are open through May 31, or until all 100 residency spaces are filled. Fees are $30 per day for Summer Colony Day Residency participant, and include everything except for accommodation on campus. Sedona arts supporters can also get involved this summer by volunteering, sponsoring an artist, or donating materials and items for the program.

Information and application guidelines are now online at www.sedonasummercolony.org. To learn more about this Sedona Arts Center and Verde Valley School partnership, become a volunteer, donate housing or services, or support the 2017 Sedona Summer Colony in any way, contact Eric Holowacz at Sedona Arts Center, (928) 282-3809.