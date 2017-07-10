Soothing vocals of Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante

Performing Sunday, July 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. is singer, songwriter and guitarist Dan Vega. With his sultry voice, Dan’s music soothes the audience with a unique blend of contemporary and blues-tinged guitar.

With years of classical and jazz saxophone training and performance, Vega began his musical career as a guitarist in the Buffalo, NY and Austin, TX blues scenes. He has also been a featured performer aboard cruise ships across the Caribbean. It is easy to spend an entire evening just listening to his alluring songs.



Also at Bella Vita this week is the dynamic duo “Diversity” on Thursday, July 13, 6:30-9:30 p.m. They perform the best of Motown, jazz, country, reggae and contemporary music, providing a fun, family-friendly evening for all!

Then on Friday, July 14, Sammy Davis entertains the crowd 6:30-9:30 p.m. The warm, charismatic Davis sings R&B, Motown and rock and roll tunes that get the audience dancing.

Saturday, July 15, Anthony Mazzella takes the stage 6:30-9:30 p.m. Delighting the senses with a fusion of world influences on guitar, Mazzella performs acoustic fingerstyle, classical, flamenco, jazz, funk, R&B, Celtic and rock and roll music. Performances by Mazzella have a $5 cover charge per person; the other shows are free.

Live music on the patio at Bella Vita is offered Thursday through Sunday evenings during warm weather months, along with a special late night menu.

Light acoustic guitar is also provided for indoor diners by Jon Weekly on Fridays and Saturdays.

Bella Vita is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona. The restaurant offers family-friendly dining as well as a romantic atmosphere. 928-282-4540.