Walt Richardson brings reggae rock show to Sound Bites Grill

Arizona Music Hall of Fame Icon Walt Richardson has quite a history in Arizona, and will be performing at Sound Bites Grill Sedona on Saturday, July 15th starting at 7pm (doors open @ 5:30).Richardson has quite a history in Arizona - having started as a street musician and working his way up to world tours, he has always made Tempe his home base, and celebrates the city in his songs.

On his 60th birthday in 2014, Tempe declared January 18th to be ‘Walt Richardson Day’, and he was the first artist enshrined on the Tempe Music Walk of fame. Influenced by the Beatles; Bob Marley, Carlos Santana, Cat Stevens, Jimi Hendrix, and Bob Dylan - Walt Richardson is a multi-faceted; self-taught musician, starting his love affair with the guitar at age nine.

His music is derived from his own spin of Folk, Rock, Reggae, with African and Latin influences - best called, ‘World Reggae Folk’.

“I am a soul, living out and enjoying life as a songwriting, storytelling, and performing musician…”- Walt Richardson

Through music and traveling, he has had the opportunity to meet great artists like Carlos Santana, Burning Spear, and Taj Mahal to name a few. He has shared the stage with bands including Third World & Ziggy Marley.

A longtime fixture of the local music scene - from backyard house parties to coffee houses, wine bars to night clubs, and concert stages - they all resonate with this energetic; multi-talented musician. Walt says, “It is and incredible feeling to be able to fill the air with music, and be part of its marvelous effect on people”.

No doubt, Walt Richardson’s performance at Sound Bites Grill Sedona will get you on the dance floor! He will be performing with Gigi Gonaway (drummer for Mariah Carey, Steve Winwood, Aretha Franklin), Drew Hall (guitarist for The Cheektones, and formerly with Big Daddy D and the Dynamites), and Marcus Weeden (bassist with Blaine Long – The Voice).

This is a ticketed event, and admission for the show starts @$20. You may order off the dinner menu, including our annual Lobster Fest selections, or just enjoy cocktails and dancing! It is suggested to make dinner reservations in advance by calling (928) 282-2713, then your seat is yours for the evening!

Sound Bites Grill Sedona is Arizona’s Premier Entertainment Restaurant, located at 101 N. Route 89A in uptown Sedona (Shops @ Hyatt Pinion Point), and offers a variety of live music 7 nights a week!

For tickets and further information, call (928) 282-2713 or purchase tickets on our website at www.SoundBitesGrill.com