Cottonwood Library awarded $16,700 grant to upgrade meeting room

The Cottonwood Public Library has received a Library Services and Technology Act grant for $16,700 to upgrade a newly created meeting room.

LSTA grants are federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services that are awarded by the Arizona State Library to eligible libraries in the state.

“The goal of this project is to equip a free and public space for the community that is capable of providing the technology and capacity needed to foster the exchange of ideas, lifelong education and civic engagement among residents of the Verde Valley,” Library Assistant II Kyle Smith said. “Funds will be used to upgrade available technology and furnishings to accommodate this space. This includes 20 new tables and eighty chairs. A new 75-inch large screen TV and an overhead projector will also be installed.”

The library’s current meeting room has a capacity of 30 people while the new meeting room will be able to seat one hundred people if needed. The room has a room-divider in place which allows half of the room to be open to the public while the other half is reserved for meetings. The room-divider can be opened if needed for larger events.

“I’m very excited,” Smith said. “The new meeting room will greatly enhance the types of services and programming our library can offer.”

The room is available to all non-profit organizations and community groups. All meetings must be free and open to the public.

Library Supervisor Mary Griffith would like to extend her thanks to the many community members who wrote letters of support for this project: the Verde Valley Computer Club, Local First Arizona, U of A Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County Free Library District, the City of Cottonwood Economic Development and Public Works, and the Cottonwood Oak Creek School District.

“We should have the room ready to go in September, if not before,” Griffith adds. If you are interested in booking the new meeting room please call 928-634-7559.