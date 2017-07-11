Equine festival trots off to Queen Creek

COTTONWOOD -- The Verde Valley Equine Festival will change its name to the Arizona Horseman’s Challenge and Expo (AZHCExpo) and its location from the Verde Valley Fairgrounds Arena in Cottonwood to Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre in Queen Creek.

These changes were made unanimously by all three event directors and will take effect immediately for the 2018 event year.

During its five years in the Verde Valley, the Arizona Horsemen’s Challenge and Expo (formerly the Verde Valley Equine Festival) has quadrupled in size.

With this growth came the need for expansion. The 38-acre Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre in Queen Creek offers that opportunity.



The AZHCExpo is thrilled to offer spectators and clinicians a beautiful covered arena, four additional arenas, over 3,300 seats, and 400 stall-barn spaces.

Event organizers said despite the name and location has changed, those attending can still expect the same high quality educational equine event offered in the Verde Valley.

The new event will be bigger, with more arenas and seating options, more trainers and more exhibitions.

This year the AZHCExpo will host the Challenge of the Champions -- bringing back the winners from the last five years to compete for the top prize.

The 2018 Arizona Horseman’s Challenge and Expo will be May 11-13, 2018.