Expanded YC Sedona Center ready for fall culinary, hospitality students

Transformation of the Sedona Center is nearing completion in time to welcome culinary arts and hospitality students to state-of-the art kitchens and expanded facilities for the fall semester beginning Aug. 21.

“It’s beautiful. It’s unbelievable. Everything is in place,” said Dr. Barbara Waak, YC Verde Valley campus associate dean.

Waak predicted both the culinary and hospitality programs will enjoy the same stellar reputation as the college’s viticulture and enology programs at the Southwest Wine Center on the YC Clarkdale Campus.

“Our hospitality certificate has both hotel and restaurant management emphases. Students may choose either, or pursue both certificates,” noted Waak. “The culinary certificate includes five major courses.” The new faculty roster, she added, comprises “world-class, highly experienced and professional instructors.”

The Sedona Center expansion is a key component of the college’s master plan and addresses the growing demand for graduates with culinary and hospitality skills. Sedona and its Verde Valley neighbors attract millions of tourists annually who are lured by the unique scenery, myriad cultural attractions and a flourishing wine industry.

According to Waak, registration for culinary and hospitality classes has been brisk, with many industry employees seeking additional training and certification. “We are developing partnerships with the resorts, bars, and restaurants in the Verde Valley and they are sending us their employees,” she said.

Along with two teaching kitchens, the remodeled Sedona Center features classrooms equipped with video equipment for recording and broadcasting, a café, redesigned entrance, and expanded parking. The center also will house lifelong learning programs, community and general education classes, meeting space and a Small Business Development Center.

The public is invited to a Sedona Center Program Preview Day from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 26. A tour of the facility will be included. The Sedona Center is located at 4215 Arts Village Drive.

For more information and a schedule of classes, visit the college’s website at yc.edu. Updated information about the culinary arts and hospitality programs is available by contacting barb.waak@yc.edu.



Call 928-634-6560. For class registration, visit yc.edu/register, or contact the YC Answer Center, answercenter@yc.edu, 928-634-6520.