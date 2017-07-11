Letter: Great progress being made toward re-opening Clark Memorial Library

Editor:

On behalf of the newly formed Friends of Clark Memorial Library, I’d like to thank all the citizens of the Verde Valley who came by our booth at Clarkdale’s 4th of July Celebration.

It was heartening to have library lovers from Cornville, Camp Verde, and Cottonwood stop to wish us well. The interest and support from other communities boosted our spirits another notch.

If the success of our first public outreach is any indication, Clark Memorial Library is well on its way to a Gala Reopening Celebration in the fall. We received $520 in pledges toward CML’s materials and programs budget.

Eighteen individuals pledged their time to assist our new librarian with daily operations and in-library programs. Dozens more offered to help us raise the $12,000 we’ve pledged for the coming year and promote CML’s new offerings.

We also hauled away 18 cartons of books, some collectors’ items, for our Grand Reopening Book Sale. We’ll need many more. But that’s a great start, and we’ll be picking up books from donors who had too many to bring on the 4th.

Thank you to all who helped build our collection. And special thanks to Clarkdale Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert and Councilmen Curtiss Bohall and Bill Regner. They not only packed in cartons of good reads; their support means a great deal to CML’s success.

Speaking of getting behind CML Friends, we were delighted YC District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison came by so we could thank him in person for his assistance with the YC Free Library District proposal that makes optimism possible. Before YFLD Director Corey Christians came to Clarkdale with a plan to reopen CML under County management, we believed that we, the friends, would need to raise significantly more money than what is needed with the current proposal/agreement.

Many thanks to Corey and to the town manager, Gayle Mabery, for working with us in this endeavor. With the community stepping up to the plate like this, this proposal is a WIN for Clark Memorial Library, a WIN for the County, and a WIN for Clarkdale.

Those who want more information on how we arrived where we are now, to pledge support, or to donate books, can email Friends@ClarkMemorialLibrary.org or write to me c/o Friends of Clark Memorial Library, P.O. Box 301, Clarkdale, AZ 86324. We still have a long way to go. But with realistic goals, Town and County support, and friends like you, CML’s success will happen sooner than anyone had hoped.

Jimmy Salmon

President, Friends of CML

Clarkdale