License plates you’ll never see in Arizona

There are over 29,0000 license plates in Arizona that the Arizona Department of Transportation has banned – for reasons such as being too explicit, drug-related, or just plain offensive.



When a questionable license plate is requested, it must be sent to ADOT’s Personalized Plate Review Committee for review. Some of the license plate formats that are prohibited include:

• Any plates that connote breasts, genitalia, buttocks, and sexual/eliminatory functions.

• Any mention of intoxicants, narcotics, or illicit drugs.

• Any reference to defined class that expressed contempt, ridicule, or superiority

There’s no getting away with swapping lookalike numbers for letters, either (using a 5 for S or a 0 for an O, for example). Doing so is considered an “evasive format” and won’t get past ADOT as a loophole.

That hasn’t stopped Arizonans from trying. He is a sampling of some of the banned license plates that have been requested by residents:

BOURBON, BREWSKI, CATPUKE, CORON4, COUGAR, CRZYSHT, DANKK, DPORTME, DRUNKK, FRUITIE, GOINHAM, HAVBEER, HIH8ERS, HLYCRAP, IMDRUNK, KEGGER, KICKAXE, KOWPATY, LOVRACN, LV2WINE, MCNASTY, MMMBEER, MNEATER, OBAMSKS, OHELYAH, OMGIH8U, PNKLADY, POOOOOP, REDRUM, SHROOMZ, SNOWSUX, UPYOURS.