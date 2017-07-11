Obituary: Carmen M. Trinidad 1928-2017

Carmen M. Trinidad, 88 of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away at home surrounded by family Sunday July 9, 2017. She was born December 29, 1928 in Phoenix, Arizona to Antonio and Eleanor Moreno.

Carmen attended Pendergast Elementary School for 8 years.

She married Guadelupe S. Trinidad February 8, 1948 and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked for Grubers in Glendale for over 20 years and was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary in Payson, Arizona.

She loved to sew quilts and crochet blankets for family and friends. She also loved to cook for grandkids, family and friends making everything homemade- tortillas, “Nana tacos” and tamales were her specialty. She had quite

a green thumb. She loved plants and flowers of all kinds. There never was a sick plant in her home.

Carmen is preceded in death by her parents as well as her 6 brothers Frank, Ben, David, Alesandro (Chano), Antonio and Angel. Carmen is survived by her husband of 68 years Lupe Trinidad, Daughters

Eleanor Trinidad, Celia (Jose) Bonillas, Dora Alicia Trinidad, Sons Nick Trinidad, Leonard Trinidad, Carlos (June) Trinidad, 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild on the way.

Funeral services were held at Chapel of the Chimes, Thursday, July 13 at 9am with burial and a celebration of life.

Information provided by survivors.