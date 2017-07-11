What's Happening: July 12, 2017

Blood Drive at Rainbow Acres

There is a short supply of life-saving blood. Please give blood and help save lives!

Please donate from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 15th, 2017 in the Palmer Community Center at Rainbow Acres.

The public is welcome and encouraged to participate. After you donate, you can relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of our ranch. Sample our fresh-baked cookies, coffee and juice.

To save time and make it easy on yourself, reserve your appointment by contacting United Blood Services at www.bloodhero.com and entering “Rainbow Acres” as the sponsor code. You may also just drop in and fill out the necessary forms when you get there.

Rainbow Acres is a 50-acre ranch-style community that provides loving homes and lives of purpose for adults with developmental disabilities. You will find it just two miles from I-17, off Middle Verde Road at 2120 W. Reservation Loop Road in Camp Verde. Give the gift of life at Rainbow Acres on July 15th. Call 928-567-5231 for additional information. Visit: www.RainbowAcres.com

Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance block party

It’s the final summer party! The Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with Made in Clarkdale are excited to bring you our third and final summer Block Party.

There will be live music with Dave Joslin sponsored by Four Eight Wineworks and 10-12 Lounge, Clarkdale’s local restaurants will be serving food and we’ll have a beer garden sponsored by Hensley Beverage Company. There’s never a cover and it’s all on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale.



Join the fun Friday, July 28th from 6-9pm and celebrate summer and all that’s Clarkdale. Be sure to mark your calendars October 7th for our biggest block party of the year, Clarktoberfest!

Decentralize Your Life Tour stops in Cottonwood July 14

It’s a bit unusual to find anyone who has real life solutions to the state of affairs in which we are now living in the US. Most people, if they share their feelings and opinions at all, simply state what, or whom they don’t like, and very few are willing to have an open discussion or talk about possible solutions. However, solutions are what Derrick Broze and several members of the Houston Free Thinkers plan to talk about when The Decentralize Your Life Tour comes to the Verde Valley on Friday, July 14. In collaboration with the Earth Citizens Organization (ECO) of Cottonwood, The Decentralize Your Life Tour will make a stop at the ECO Learning Center, located at 3360 E. SR89A in Cottonwood, at 7 pm on Friday, July 14, to share their message of liberty, sustainability, community power, and self-empowerment. This speaking and music event is free and open to the public.



Derrick is dedicating his time to touring the world to spread the message of community building via the concept of freedom cells, the philosophy of Agorism, and spiritual liberation. Derrick is also a practitioner of meditation and incorporates the practice into his philosophical message. In a public announcement about the vision and mission of the tour, Broze added, “We want the event to represent all of the elements of the Conscious Resistance: mindfulness, solutions, community, and music.”

Every stop on The Decentralize Your Life 51-city tour of the US will include two events. The evening event on July 14 will begin with a fifteen minute guided meditation. Afterwards, Johnny and Jeffer will share their experience living in The Free Thinker House in Houston and participating in a Freedom Cell. They will share tips on how to create your own Freedom Cells. Second, Derrick will talk about the new book he co-authored, Manifesto of the Free Humans, and talk about Agorism, journalism, and Freedom Cells. Finally, Jeffer and Johnny will both play some of their songs to close out the night!

Inspired by the action day movement, The Decentralize Your Life Tour will incorporate similar activities into their tour along the way. “We don’t want to just come to your community to spread our ideas – we want to contribute to your community,” said Broze. To reach this goal, they will spend time in each community doing homeless outreach, cleaning up a park, building a garden, or planting trees! They will also plant trees along their entire path to offset the impact of driving. “We plan to visit community farms and permaculture projects around the country when possible,” shared Broze when explaining the Action Day element of the tour. While in the Verde Valley, they will be spending time on the ECO Farm in collaboration with the Earth Citizens Organization in Cottonwood.

Derrick Broze is a freelance journalist, community activist, and author based in Houston, TX. Derrick is also the co-host of Free Thinker Radio on 90.1 KPFT FM in Houston, and the co-founder of the Conscious Resistance Network. According to the website at http://theconsciousresistance.com, Conscious Resistance “is the moment you recognize that being free goes deeper than just seeing the problems in the political arena. Consciously Resisting means being willing to engage in self-reflection, and pursuing knowledge of the self. Without knowing our own doubts, hopes, fears, dreams, insecurities and strengths, we cannot truly know what freedom means to us as an individual. To become conscious and aware of ones actions is one of the most important steps towards claiming your own freedom.”

Mental Health Monday focuses on trauma

If you’ve survived a traumatic experience, then you may have built your entire life in such a way that you completely avoid being triggered by sensations that remind you of the event. What is a pseudo drama? How does it impact your life? What does it take to overcome them? What are the benefits of embracing real life dramas? How do we embrace real pain? What is the difference between pain that serves and pain that destructs? What do we do when a friend or loved one is experiencing a pseudo drama? These and more questions will be answered by Jo Standing, featured speaker on Mental Health Monday.

Sponsored by the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley in partnership with OLLI, the meeting will take place on Monday, July 24, 9:30-11AM at Yavapai College Sedona Center, 4215 Arts Village Dr., Sedona. Jo Standing will be live on Zoom from the East Coast. Her presentation, “Conquer Trauma Drama” is free and open to the public.

Jo Standing is an author, a speaker, classroom facilitator, spiritual warrior and certified professional coach. She has taught for over 10-years and over 10,000 hours. She is the daughter of an Army Veteran who mostly raised her, although she was also his caretaker throughout her childhood, as he ailed for most of it. Strength is not just a word to Jo, it is a way of being, and is believed by her to be everyone’s birthright. Jo believes the inner wounds of a warrior are not meant to be stuffed-away, or hidden, but instead used as signposts and guides to live a full, whole and rewarding life. She has written “Conquer Trauma Drama: Get Your Life Back,” “Conquer Trauma Drama: Breakthrough Curriculum” and her third book will be released in December 2018 – “The Power of PTSD: Empowered Through Pain.” Her work has been the subject of articles in USA TODAY and the Huffington Post.

Following the presentation, the Coalition will conduct its business meeting from 11AM-Noon. The public is invited to stay and learn about the work of the Coalition.

At 7 PM on July 24, the Mental Health Coalition and Sedona International Film Festival present “The Last Shaman” which follows a young man’s Peruvian journey in search of mental health. The film will be followed by a community conversation. Tickets for the film are available at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre box office at 2030 SR 89A or online at www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

For information, contact Barbara Litrell, 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Top issues in senior care

Camp Verde Community Library: Come to Camp Verde Community Library’s Copper Room on Thursday, July 13th from 10:30am-12:00pm for an informative presentation by Chris Knack, Certified Geriatric Care Manager from Home Care Assistance on the Top Issues in Senior Care. Receive tips and suggestions on ways to make life easier and plan for the life you choose.

This free presentation benefits local seniors and families looking for help, seniors in the planning stage of retirement, or any person with parents or friends who may need support now or in the future.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde, AZ. For more information on this or any other program in the library, contact Carson at (928) 554-8391.

Vendor space available for artists, arts & crafts vendors, local businesses, non-profits

Clarktoberfest2017 is not really like Oktoberfest although there is beer involved. It’s Clarkdale’s unique event, a fall festival that is a street fair/concert/beer garden and a fun time for all and of course live music! This year we are merging “Howl-o-ween”, the Clarkdale dog event, with Clarktoberfest. There will be lots of fun for dogs, kids and adults with both events in one place and time. More information at our website:http://clarktoberfestaz.com/

Vendor space is available! Vendors will be provided a 10x10 space on the street – you will bring your own tent, tables, chairs, etc. The cost of the booth space will be $25 with your business license or $30 for those without a business license. If you are interested in a booth space you can go to http://clarktoberfestaz.com/ and “CLICK” on Participants Forms to complete our online application then mail a check to us or email us at madeinclarkdale2012@gmail.com and we will email back to you a vendor application. If you have any questions, also email us at madeinclarkdale2012@gmail.com.

‘FastTrack’ computer class scheduled for July 19, 26

“FastTrack” is a new two-session computer class on basics and internet access. This focused, “lite” version of the popular six-week VVCC Adult Beginners Class offers hands-on instruction with Windows 10 laptops. The class is held Wednesday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 19 and 26 at the Clemenceau building in Cottonwood.

Seating is limited; cost is $20. Call the Verde Valley Computer Club at 928-634-7889 to register.

Romen Buffalo & the Loyal Order to rock at the next Clarkdale Concert in the Park

On Saturday, July 15th, Clarkdale Community Services is proud to present Romen Buffalo & the Loyal Order. They will perform 7-9 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo. This concert is FREE to the public.

Hailing from the Sonoran Desert, ROMEN BUFFALO & THE LOYAL ORDER is from Phoenix, AZ. The pack consists of “Romen Buffalo” on guitar and vocals, “Paddy Bison” pickin’ on banjo and guitar, “Scotty Steer” jamming on dobro, and “Smokey Joe the Bull” keeping the bottom end on upright bass. Collectively they are four bovines that enjoy playing stringed instruments and combining their talents to collaborate on roots-based music.

Some may think it odd to see musically inclined Buffalos in the southwest desert but to the people (aka “The Herd”) who have experienced a show they tend to believe. Their music is a mix of bluegrass, folk, and Americana – making The Herd tap their toes, kick up their heels and/or dance. The bovine’s influences include Bill Monroe, Flat & Scruggs, Hank Williams, Tony Rice, J.D. Crowe, Bella Fleck, Steve Earle, Elvis Costello, Grateful Dead, and the Allman Brothers. Currently, they are performing shows in and around AZ.

Visit their website: romenbuffalo.com for the latest information.

The park is located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street, between 10th and 11th Street. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park. Remember to bring your own seating and that alcohol is not permitted in the park.

Vending spaces are available and can be arranged by contacting Community Services at (928) 639-2460. For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928)639-2460; email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov. For up to the minute updates on the status of scheduled concerts visit the Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library Facebook page or call the Concert Hotline: (928)639-2492.

YCESA offering Hearing Screening Certification

The Certification class will be offered at the beautiful new Camp Verde Library and be led by our resident Nurse, Jenn Miller.

Class is limited to 20 participants.

https://form.jotformpro.com/71776336080964

Yavapai County Education Service Agency

Support Services

2017 Hearing Screener training for new and renewal Certification

August 4th, 2017

9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Training will take place at the (new) Camp Verde Library - Copper Room

130 Black Bridge Road

Camp Verde, AZ 86322

Local Musicians do Music in the Stacks

Camp Verde Community Library: Camp Verde Community Library announces the next Music in the Stacks, a free monthly concert series on Thursday, July 13th at 5:30 pm in the library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 5-7 different performers during the show with a rotating variety each month.

July’s concert features the following musicians: Jo Berger, Gregg Gould, Tim Young, Mike McReynolds, and Gary Simpkins. This concert will be in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room on Thursday, July 13th at 5:30 pm and will continue the second Thursday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde AZ. For more information about this or any other program at the library, call 928-554-8391.

Vote Smart founder to speak on real facts

Finding truth in today’s political spin machine environment can be discouraging to the best of political junkies and can cause the majority of eligible voters to turn away from political involvement altogether.

Richard Kimball, co-founder and longtime national president of Vote Smart, will be featured in Sedona on Monday, July 17 presenting his talk, “Facts Matter,” which will offer insights on the Founding Fathers’ intent regarding an informed electorate, the trend of candidates to move people emotionally instead of intellectually, truth vs. manipulation, and how citizens can easily access accurate candidate information.

The program, which is free and open to the public, will take place July 17, 12:30-2:00PM at Yavapai College Sedona Center, 4215 Arts Village Drive.

Kimball says, “When our founding fathers cast political power out to the people, they created a form of government based on truth, transparency, on the people’s ability to know the facts and govern for themselves. They took an historic gamble, that every generation of Americans would do what was necessary to defend those basic principles of freedom. They would be sickened to see how their dream has been corrupted....When truth can no longer catch up with the lies and the selfish interests will not be set aside for the common good, they cripple our nation... This is our generation’s challenge.”

Vote Smart is an award-winning, non-partisan organization that for more than 25 years has collected information on candidates, office-holders and initiatives, and made the information available in ways that help voters make informed choices. The Voters’ Self Defense System developed by Vote Smart enables any citizen, according to Kimball, “to access abundant, accurate and relevant information about our representatives or those who wish to replace them.” Kimball quotes US News and World Report stating that “Vote Smart would make the founders weep with joy.”

The “Facts Matter” presentation will serve as the July Voter Education Program of the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley. It is co-sponsored by The League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley, by local Vote Smart representatives, and by OLLI, a local volunteer adult education program of Yavapai College that offers learning groups and workshops for a nominal fee. For OLLI information go to www.yc.edu/ollisv or 928-649-4275. . For information about the July 17 program, contact Marilyn Bernhardt 204-2388 or Barbara Litrell 649-0135.

Children’s free clinic at Sprit of Joy

Free school and sports physicals will be available at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

Susan Albright, FNP, will be doing the physicals.

With school opening the first week in August, this service will help many students.

Call 634-4102 for more information.

Revolve clothing exchange

Revolve will be open from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 and also on Aug. 5.

Families are asked to bring gently used clothing to exchange for a new or gently used outfit. Based on availability, each child can get a top/shirt, pants/shorts, new underwear and socks every three months, and new shoes every six months.

The start of the school year is a busy time, so extra volunteers are appreciated.

Call 634-4102 for more information.

Alzheimer’s 6-week Support Group

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley will conduct a 6-week support group for individuals diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s or other cognitive disorder issues. The support group will meet on Wednesdays, July 12 to August 16, 10:30AM-11:30AM at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road off SR 179 in Sedona.

Alzheimer’s Association support group

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and as many as 16 million will have the disease in 2050. The Association recommends that support groups for individuals with early stage Alzheimer’s be exclusive to them and separate from their caregivers.

Topics to be discussed will include the first signs individuals noticed of a problem, the diagnosis and adjustment process, relationship changes, changing ways of communicating, and maintaining independence. The group is designed to be a sharing group focused on support; educational resource materials will be available, but day to day life and feelings, issues, concerns, observations are the main focus.

Facilitators for the program include Judith Patton and Barbara Litrell. To sign up for the program, please contact Barbara Litrell, Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley at 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Cottonwood’s Farmers’ Market

Thursday evenings through Sept. 28, 5 pm to dark at Old Town Activity Park 187 E Pima St, Cottonwood, shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade items and more while listening to fabulous regional musicians.

For vendor information, an entertainment schedule, and more, visit: www.oldtownfarmers.org or ask at the CRC front desk. Please contact Jak at jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov regarding potential sponsorship opportunities.