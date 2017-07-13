Commentary: Well failure did not interrupt water service for Verde Village

I thought it important to share a recent event with the citizens of the incorporated City of Cottonwood as well as all those served by our water utility company.



Cottonwood Utilities recently had an electrical failure at one of its well sites. This electrical failure meant absolutely no water could be delivered from that well.

This could have been a catastrophic event for those served by this well as it occurred during some extremely hot weather. However, the city has over the years provided a built-in redundancy so that even if a well fails, as it did in this case, the customers do not lose water service.



In fact the majority of the time, as with this event, the customer does not even realize there was a problem.



With the previous owner of this system, that failure would have resulted in no water service for days to their customers, at the very least.

In fact, before the City of Cottonwood took over this particular system, it was common for the service provider to use “rolling brown outs” of its water system.



This meant portions of the system were shut off as there was insufficient capacity to serve all the customers, during the summer months. We recently read about this type of need by the provider in the Cordes Lakes area.

Fortunately, that was not the case. However, this does come at a cost. The well that failed was one that serves the Verde Villages. The cost to repair this well will be around $30,000. This is a significant repair cost. This is a perfect example of why there is a differential between the incorporated City of Cottonwood and those outside the City.



Yes, the costs of services have increased to all our customers and Verde Village has a slightly higher cost due to its older infrastructure and more challenging terrain.

Yet with that increase, comes an increase in the water quality along with reliability and sustainability of that same system.



It is comforting to know that the majority of the time, when our citizens turn on their tap, they will receive the water they need.



Kyla Allen serves on the Cottonwood City Council Member