TALL ORDER: Monsoon storms take down agave that was soaring to near world-record heights

CLARKDALE -- A 31-foot agave plant, sprouting sky-high under the watchful eye of employees of Bent River Machine in Clarkdale, was knocked over by winds last week.

The plant was a 5-foot-tall bush for about 20 years since it was planted with some other cactuses, explained Bent River Machine owner Herald Harrington.

But during the past three weeks, the plant’s sprout grew to 31 feet and 2 inches, he said.

Agave plants generally take about 15 to 20 years to grow and bloom. It quickly grows a long flower stalk, and then the plant dies

This plant grew to 31 feet and 2 inches, and has already started another plant with a seedling, Harrington said.

They said they felt bad about the plant so they used a forklift to stand it back up and secure it with straps.

The plant will not grow, but Harrington said he hopes hundreds of the seeds will shower down from the top of the tree while it is still standing as it dries out.

Bobbi Evans, who works at Bent River, said she photographed the progress during the past three weeks. They Googled the record-setting heights for agave trees. One of the employees determined it was in the 35- to 40-foot range, she said.

Evans said she will have to wait another 20 years to watch this again.