Suspects sought in theft of air conditioning units

COTTONWOOD – Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to burglary call around 6 a.m. July 5 at Connolly Electric regarding the theft of eight air conditioning condenser units.

According to a news release from YCSO, employees of the business located South Union Drive in Cottonwood indicated that the burglary “likely occurred July 4 around midnight.”

The AC units weight about 200 pounds each and are brand new in their original box, said

Dwight D’Evelyn, YCSO Media Relations Coordinator in the release.

“Upon arrival on July 5, employees noticed a door open in a storage building used by the company. Once inside, employees confirmed that eight AC condenser units were missing. The back door was also found open and the bottom portion of a chain link fence that surrounds the yard had been propped up, apparently allowing someone to crawl under the fence,” stated the release.

During the investigation, said YCSO, deputies gathered that a truck and flatbed-style trailer was likely used to move the stolen property.

Deputies continue working leads regarding the suspects and suspect vehicle, said D’Evelyn.

The following is a list of the stolen units follows – most are LG brand:

Model number, LMU24CHV, Multi F Invert HT Pump Outdoor, serial number 605KCRN03T74

LMU24CHV, Multi F Invert HT Pump Outdoor, 605KCVU03T75

LSU091HSV3, LG 9K Invert. HT Pump Outdoor, 402KAHG00185

LSU091HSV3, LG 9K Invert. HT Pump Outdoor, 402KAYR00186

LSU120HSV4, LG 12 HP Outdoor Multi-Compat, 512KADTOUH30

LSU120HSV4, LG 12 HP Outdoor Multi-Compat, 603KADT1EP54

LSU120HSV4, LG 12 HP Outdoor Multi-Compat, 604KANYOXQ23

LSU120HSV4, LG 12 HP Outdoor Multi-Compat, 610KAGSODU71

The total values of the eight stolen units is $6,330.

Deputies said they are hoping for calls from the public and/or contractors who may be offered these units at an unusually low price – likely cash only.

“In that instance, please consider comparing serial numbers to those listed here,” stated the release.

If anyone has information about the burglary, please immediately call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. Refer to case number 17-023753.