Man transported to burn unit after vehicle fire on I-17

Friday July 15, just before midnight, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority responded to a call of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed down an embankment off I-17.
It was first reported the vehicle was down in a ravine and had begun to catch fire.
Two engines, two ambulances and a battalion were dispatched.
The first arriving engine reported a vehicle on fire with at least one occupant trapped.
After extinguishing the fire, only one adult male was located inside the vehicle. Personnel on scene immediately shifted the operation into a rescue and extricated the victim with hydraulic tools. He was transported to the Arizona Burn Center by Native 14 out of Prescott.
Comments
