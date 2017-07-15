Obituary: Roy Heath

Roy Heath (a.k.a. Daniel, Dan, Danny) passed away on June 29th after a valiant battle with a rare cancer. He was a “way too young” 62.

Born in Kingman, AZ, Dan moved to California when he was 17 and where he began his career as a mechanic, as well as working in the logging industry. He moved to Cottonwood in 1991 with his family.

Dan’s favorite thing to do was work on racecars with his nephews Mike and John.



He was a gifted mechanic and passed those skills on to his son, Travis.

He also enjoyed spending time with his best friend and brother, Norman and his beautiful grandchildren, Abigail and Isaac. Watching Saddle Up Saturdays with his son-in-law Justin was also a regular activity.

In his last days Dan had grown close to his Savior. His wife, Cherie and daughters, Ericka and Sarah walked with him right up to the gates of Heaven where he will be waiting for us. He will be missed by many.

An 11 a.m. service is planned, Sat. July 22nd at Clarkdale Baptist Church. (Reception following at 1800 Minerich Rd. Clarkdale.)

Information provided by survivors.