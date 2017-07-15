Rockin’ B Saloon ready for remodel

COTTONWOOD – The Rockin’ B Saloon has plans in place for exterior modifications, a 438 square foot addition, and improvements to both parking and landscaping.

The applicant, Roger Plate, is scheduled to go before the Planning and Zoning commission July 17 to get approval for a design review application.

Plate submitted a design review application requesting approval to remodel the exiting bar and restaurant. Interior improvements proposed for the Rockin’ B Saloon include an additional dining area of 374 square feet and an ADA accessible restroom of 64 square feet.

Proposed exterior improvements included a paved parking area, additional landscaping, and a new paint scheme.

Maverick sign design

The Commission is also expected to hear from the applicants who requested a design review approval for a revised freestanding sign at Maverick.

Applicants Matt Wren and Todd Meyers provided revisions to the proposed sign shown at the June 19 meeting.

The initial proposed freestanding sign was 20 feet high and six feet wide with two 8-inch columns.

The revised proposed sign is 15 feet tall and 6 feet wide, with a stone veneer “monument” style bases to match the stone on the building and canopy columns.

The Commission will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at Council Chambers, located 826 N. Main St.