Second meeting to discuss Rockin’ River Ranch State Park

CAMP VERDE – Though Rockin’ River Ranch became a state park in 2008, it has not yet been a public park.

On July 17, Arizona State Parks and Trails will conduct the second of three public open houses to discuss the master plan for Rockin’ River Ranch State Park, which is situated on a 209-acre horse ranch on the Verde River south of Camp Verde off Salt Mine Road.

According to a press release from Arizona State Parks, the second open house will be an opportunity for planners to highlight public input that was gathered at the June 1 meeting, which was attended by more than 100 people.

At Monday’s meeting, three preliminary plans will be presented which are based on the public’s input and the “realistic access and limited facilities that can be developed with the funds designated in the Executive Budget,” the press release stated.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m., with a short presentation at 6:15 p.m., followed by an opportunity for attendees to provide feedback on the preliminary plans that will be on display.

The Monday open house will be held at the Camp Verde Middle School Cafeteria/Multi-Use Facility, located at 370 Camp Lincoln Road.

For more information, call Glenn Schlottman, chief of marketing with Arizona State Parks & Trails, at 602-542-1996 or email pio@azstateparks.gov.

