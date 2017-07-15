Western Light: Goodwin Fire residue

Luckily for us, some of the wildfires have been fought into containment. Not so for folks elsewhere, but we can give thanks for our hard-working firefighters and their support teams. For a few days during the Goodwin fire's worst rages, bits of ash rained down on the Verde Valley. While most were simply tiny pieces that had no resemblance to their original form, some kept that form intact, even though they had been transformed into pure ash. This leaf, whole except for a bit of one end, must have traveled many miles to land in the soft dirt near Clear Creek. Ironically, sadly, it landed near a discarded cigarette butt, testament to the callous disregard some people have for the fragile natural world.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.