Anthony Mazzella takes stage this week at Bella Vita

The select entertainment line up at Bella Vita Ristorante is going strong and ready to help you create fun summer memories of 2017.

Featuring the distinguished guitar skills of Anthony Mazzella this Saturday, July 22, Bella Vita invites you to enjoy a warm evening outdoors on their dining patio.

Delighting the senses with a fusion of world influences on guitar, Mazzella performs acoustic fingerstyle, classical, flamenco, jazz, funk, R&B, Celtic and rock and roll music 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Performances by Mazzella have a $5 cover charge per person; the other shows are free.

Mazzella began his performance career as a concert guitarist in New York City. He quickly built up a strong following performing in The Bitter End, CBGB’s, Cat Club, Café Wah, Birdland, etc.

He then landed a headlining spot at the Blue Note NYC. Mazzella went on to performing on stages all over the world as a solo artist, and as the concert guitarist for world music master Omar Faruk. Mazzella performs internationally at private events for Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio, the Mirage, Montage, Microsoft, Toyota, AT&T, Samsung, Nike, Puma and has opened for headlining artists James Brown, Tower of Power, The Commodores and others.

Mazzella’s study of music began on the violin at age 5. He proceeded to learn the rudiments of music on piano until falling in love with the guitar at age thirteen.

His influences are many, but most profoundly Michael Hedges, Pat Metheny, Carlos Montoya, Eddie Van Halen and Andres Segovia, among others.

Another opportunity for fun is with the duo Diversity on Thursday, July 20. They entertain with a mix of Motown, jazz, country, reggae and contemporary music; providing a good time for young and old alike, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Also at Bella Vita this week is the electric Sammy Davis on Friday, July 21. Davis doesn’t disappoint with his lively vocal renditions of your favorite Motown, R&B and rock and roll songs, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Then on Sunday, July 23, Gioia Cohen is back to accompany Jon Weekly with vocal harmonies of golden hits on acoustic guitar. They play a long list of favorite tunes from the Boomer era, including songs by The Beatles, James Taylor, John Denver, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, Eagles, Cat Stevens, Buffalo Springfield, John Prine, and more. Jon and Gioia will perform 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Live outdoor music is offered Thursday through Sunday evenings at Bella Vita during the summer months. Light acoustic guitar is also available indoors on Friday and Saturday evenings by Jon Weekly.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona. Large groups are welcome with a reservation. Call 928-282-4540.