Artists’ Collective names new gallery director

Creative Gateways’ new gallery director has big plans to engage art enthusiasts, the community and collectors.

“I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to help build such a team-driven art space,” says Angela Palmer who joined the gallery in mid-June.

Palmer was chosen from a select group of finalists because of both her diverse background and the profound vision she had for the budding organization.

“I’ve been looking quite a long time for just the right person to help me take Creative Gateways to the next level and Angela has finally arrived!” enthuses Creative Gateways Founder and artist Pilisa Rainbow Lady. “I am excited to see where she takes Creative Gateways over the next months and years.”

Previously Palmer worked in marketing for Phoenix-based arts organizations, Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona and The Phoenix Symphony. Palmer is the fundraising Board chair for Create Academy. Prior to moving to Arizona, she worked as a high school mathematics teacher in a transfer school in Brooklyn, New York.

Palmer earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from New York University, a master’s degree in mathematics secondary education from Teachers College, Columbia University, and a master’s degree in global business administration from Thunderbird School of Global Management.

From exhibits and special events to public art opportunities and classes, expect to hear of abundant opportunities from Creative Gateways in the upcoming months.

“I am looking forward to helping people experience the power of collaborative art,” says Palmer. “Driven by its artists, Creative Gateways is a unique space in Sedona. Creativity thrives here. Our goal is to make that special spark accessible to everyone. ”

Creative Gateways is an artist’s collective and public gallery space in Sedona, Arizona. Its working studios are open to all and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage with the creative process.

The gallery space showcases the innovative and lively work that results from this very special environment, for visitors to discover, explore, and take home with them.

Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd. in Sedona. For more information about Creative Gateways, please visit www.CreativeGateways.com or call 928-862-4440