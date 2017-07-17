Kudos logo

The Indie Bestseller List: July 19, 2017

Originally Published: July 17, 2017 4:17 p.m.
HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. Camino Island, John Grisham

  2. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins

  3. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz

  4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  5. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

  6. The Force, Don Winslow

  7. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman

  8. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  9. The Identicals, Elin Hilderbrand

  10. The Little French Bistro, Nina George

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

  2. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

  3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  4. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris

  5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

  6. Option B, Sheryl Sandberg, Adam Grant

  7. Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body, Roxane Gay

  8. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Sherman Alexie

  9. Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven

  10. Hue 1968, Mark Bowden

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  2. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  3. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

  4. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  5. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  6. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  7. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapeana

  8. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi

  9. The Nest, Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

  10. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  2. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  3. White Trash, Nancy Isenberg

  4. No Is Not Enough, Naomi Klein

  5. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  6. On Trails: An Exploration, Robert Moor

  7. Invisible Influence, Jonah Berger

  8. Originals, Adam Grant

  9. Evicted, Matthew Desmond

  10. The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman

MASS MARKET

  1. The Gunslinger, Stephen King

  2. Night School, Lee Child

  3. American Gods, Neil Gaiman

  4. 1984, George Orwell

  5. See Me, Nicholas Sparks

  6. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham

  7. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty

  8. Chaos, Patricia Cornwell

  9. Missing, James Patterson, Kathryn Fox

  10. The Husband’s Secret, Liane Moriarty

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  2. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  3. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)

  4. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  5. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  6. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

  7. Roller Girl, Victoria Jamieson

  8. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

  9. The War That Saved My Life, Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

  10. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt

YOUNG ADULT

  1. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon

  2. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher

  3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

  4. Once and for All, Sarah Dessen

  5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

  6. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

  7. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie

  8. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green

  9. Crazy House, James Patterson

  10. Alex and Eliza: A Love Story, Melissa de la Cruz

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

  1. She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.)

  2. Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)

  3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)

  4. Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford

  5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)

  6. Little Excavator, Anna Dewdney

  7. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle

  8. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford

  9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak

  10. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford