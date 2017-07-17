Sedona Film Festival presents ‘The Last Shaman’ premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the multiple award-winning film “The Last Shaman” showing Monday, July 24. There will be one show only at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Directed by Raz Degan, “The Last Shaman” is the story of James Freeman, a young man who decides to take matters in his own hands when faced with incurable depression. He undergoes a life-changing journey in the Amazon jungle that brings him a deeper understanding and acceptance of self. Along the way, he experiences the healing properties of the tribal plant medicine Ayahuasca and the world around it.

“At the beginning I set out to film how the healing magic of Ayahuasca could potentially save the world,” said director Raz Degan. “The sacred knowledge of this plant and its healing modalities are undeniable. The tribal customs and healing that I witnessed take place during ceremonies blew my mind.”

“At such a pivotal moment of uncertainty for many suffering around the world, I wanted to expose how these tribal traditions could help humanity. I found myself seduced not only by the plants ability to heal, but by those serving the plant as well.”

“While I did want to expose the beauty of this plant and its alternative way to healing, it’s not only about western versus plant medicines,” continued Degan. “As I broaden the vantage point around the hot topic of Ayahuasca, much more surfaced for the viewer to take in. The plant only needs water and light and it’s free, yet the commercialization of it is causing its end, hence the name ‘The Last Shaman’.”

“The Last Shaman” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, July 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.