Sedona’s Rowe Fine Art Gallery a ‘Hot Spot’ in August

The dog days of summer are upon us, but sweltering days also mean balmy nights under the stars and in the moonlight. On August 4 from 5 to 8 p.m., during the Sedona Gallery Association’s 1st Friday Gallery Tour, visit Rowe Fine Art Gallery for Hot Spot, a special summer reception. Step inside the cool gallery for refreshments and to see the latest sculptures, paintings and jewelry from the gallery’s renowned artists. Award-winning Sedona wildlife sculptor Kim Kori has a new piece to share just in time for the sultry summer nights. Moonlight pays tribute to a small screech owl that lives in Cornville. Kim unveiled the clay sculpture last fall, and now the finished bronze is ready for its close up.

“I had the privilege of using a beautiful little Western screech owl from Runnin’ W Wildlife Center as inspiration for this sculpture,” says Kim. “I was supposed to release the owl but Billy Harvey, the owner of Runnin’ W, discovered he was blind in one eye. Since he couldn’t be released, Billy allowed me to name him and study him in my studio. I named him – as well as the sculpture – Moonlight. He was a perfect model and this is how I pictured him at night by the light of the moon.” See the finished bronze sculpture along with other new works of art when you take a break from the summer heat and visit Rowe Fine Art Gallery on August 4.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open Sunday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.