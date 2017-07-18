Camp Verde council to name community, riverfront parks

CAMP VERDE – In August 2016, the Camp Verde Town Council gave Parks and Recreation the official okay to collect a list of names for the new community park that will be located on SR 260 off McCracken Lane.

Wednesday, council will likely select a name for the 110-acre park that could include as many as six baseball/softball fields, two soccer/football fields, two tennis courts and eight pickleball courts, as well as a 1.65-mile trail which has already been funded with a $78,248 grant from Arizona State Parks.

A list of suggestions for the park’s name includes historic, individual/family, geographic and theme names such as Rangers’ Field, Pioneer, Camp Lincoln, Carrie Wilkins, Hillside, and Future Champions.

Due to the park’s main functions, Parks and Recreation has suggested that “the appendage ‘sports or athletic complex, park or facility’ be added to the selected name,” according to the agenda item.

A complete list of possible names is available in council’s July 19 agenda, which is available online at: www.campverde.az.gov/town-council-agenda-2017.

Parsons Park

Also Wednesday, council could officially name the 30-acre riverfront park at I-17 after Rimrock resident John Parsons, who in the words for former Camp Verde Bugle reporter and current Camp Verde Economic Development Director Steve Ayers “is responsible for transforming the Verde (River) from a gravel-pitted, land-filled, orphaned waif to the thing of charm and beauty it is today.”

Ayers has proposed that council officially name the riverfront park Parsons Park.

“There are few individuals who have had as great an influence on the Verde River as John Parsons,” Ayers stated in council’s July 19 agenda. “Our request is that the council makes the name official, in tribute to Parsons and his tireless efforts to save the Verde River.”

