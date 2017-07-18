Cottonwood-Oak Creek asks for override extension

COTTONWOOD – Maybe there’s no guarantee that smaller classroom sizes will provide a better educational experience for a child.

But that’s not how the Arizona Department of Education sees things.

According to ADOE’s AIMS Intervention and Dropout Prevention Program Toolkit, a “number of states” have either implemented or are in the process of implementing class size reduction programs.

“Research and common sense suggest that smaller classes offer teachers the chance to devote more time to each student so as to improve their learning,” states the Toolkit, which can be seen at https://www10.ade.az.gov/AIMSDPToolkit/ClassSizeDOE.aspx.

With fewer distractions, more attention and more time to engage in meaningful conversation, the Toolkit explains that “each student receives a larger portion of the educational resources represented by the teacher’s instructional time, and consequently, learns more.”

Perhaps classroom size reduction is not the only program that’s important at Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District. But the district will allocates about 41 percent of its override money this year to keeping classroom sizes as small as reasonably possible.

Cottonwood ‘always been supportive’

Since 1993, Cottonwood-Oak Creek has been a district that supports its children above and beyond the traditional tax structure. And Mingus Union High School District’s voters have supported overrides for the past 32 years.

Come November, residents of the two districts will have an opportunity to again say yes to education, with a special maintenance and operations budget override election.

“Cottonwood has always been supportive of our schools,” says Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Superintendent Steve King.

Though in the middle of a seven-year override last supported by the community, COCSD – just like Mingus Union – is asking voters to extend the support another seven years.

In November, the seven-year secondary property tax levy would be “a 10-percent override,” King says.

If Cottonwood-Oak Creek did not have the override money, the district would need to eliminate “five or six teachers,” according to from David Snyder, the district’s director of business services.

“The total of the override each year is about $1 million,” Snyder also says. “The community sees the importance in being able to offer programs like P.E. and music in our schools.”

Override revenue would also be used for advanced learner, technology education, extracurricular and intervention programs.

How much support?

Says King, the override means a 13-cent per-day investment, on average, from the community’s homeowners.

“Less than $6 a month,” King says. “On $100,000 of property valuation, it’s about $46.82 a year.

Going to an early vote

On Nov. 7, voters will have an opportunity to decide whether they want to extend Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s 10-percent override another seven years – despite the fact that fiscal year 2017-2018 is the fourth year of seven for the current override.

Snyder says that by seeking vote earlier than the override’s expiration date, districts can “give that extra year of buffer, just in case it doesn’t pass – so they can go to the voters” again the following year.

