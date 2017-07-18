DUI suspect charged with second-degree murder

CAMP VERDE – Cody Louis Bright appeared in custody before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai County Superior Court for a pretrial conference and probation violation conference on Monday.

Bright is charged with a count of second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated driving, eight counts of endangerment, a count of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal damage.

The charges stem from a Nov. 23 three-vehicle crash on Cornville Road that killed his passenger and injured five others.

Bright, 31, of Cottonwood, faces a maximum of 87 years and three months if found guilty by a jury. The state has offered a plea deal with a cap of twenty years.

Bright is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 12 for another pretrial conference and probation violation management conference.