International audience for Jerome

Arizona Office of Tourism International Representatives visited Jerome on July 16th. AOT Staff Kim Todd and Danielle Dutsch arrived with 9 guests from Mexico, China, Canada, Germany and Paris.

After an introduction to Jerome at The Jerome State Park, the group toured the Jerome Grand Hotel, had a brief walk around town and then completed the visit with a wine tasting at Cellar 433.

The group included the following;

International Reps:

Micha Beyersdorf, Kaus Media Services, (Germany- PR) Jonathan Jiang, Avia Reps, (China-Trade) Jane Dong, Avia Reps, (China-PR) Mariana Briseño Gascón, CWW Reps (Mexico-Trade) Karina A. Grajeda Cuevas, CWW Reps (Mexico-PR) Grace Armitage, Hills Balfour, (UK-PR) Laura Guarneri, Express Conseil (France-PR) Stephanie Freed-Burns, CWW (Canada-Trade) Aisha Dhalla, CWW (Canada-PR)

AOT Staff:

Kim Todd, Sr Media Relations Manager Danielle Dutsch, Sr Travel Industry Marketing Manager

Donna Chesler, Kevin Savage and Ingrid Saris accompanied the group for the tour.