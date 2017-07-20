International audience for Jerome

Arizona Office of Tourism International Representatives visited Jerome on July 16th. AOT Staff Kim Todd and Danielle Dutsch arrived with 9 guests from Mexico, China, Canada, Germany and Paris.
After an introduction to Jerome at The Jerome State Park, the group toured the Jerome Grand Hotel, had a brief walk around town and then completed the visit with a wine tasting at Cellar 433.
The group included the following;
International Reps:
- Micha Beyersdorf, Kaus Media Services, (Germany- PR)
- Jonathan Jiang, Avia Reps, (China-Trade)
- Jane Dong, Avia Reps, (China-PR)
- Mariana Briseño Gascón, CWW Reps (Mexico-Trade)
- Karina A. Grajeda Cuevas, CWW Reps (Mexico-PR)
- Grace Armitage, Hills Balfour, (UK-PR)
- Laura Guarneri, Express Conseil (France-PR)
- Stephanie Freed-Burns, CWW (Canada-Trade)
- Aisha Dhalla, CWW (Canada-PR)
AOT Staff:
- Kim Todd, Sr Media Relations Manager
- Danielle Dutsch, Sr Travel Industry Marketing Manager
Donna Chesler, Kevin Savage and Ingrid Saris accompanied the group for the tour.
