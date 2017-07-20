Letter: Come see our senior center and count your blessings

Editor:

In response to Mr. Mays’ July 14 Letter to the Editor concerning fees at the Verde Valley Senior Center, do you know how fortunate you are?



We in Lake Montezuma bought, paid for, (slowly) over many years, completely run by volunteers (bless them!) who run, and operate our little Center, completely on our own. You should have been there when we retired the mortgage.

You have a fantastic facility -- unlike our modest building, and yes we do put a dollar in the jar when we come to play cards or take an exercise class. But there is overhead-utilities, upkeep, thing that our volunteers must still pay for.



We aren’t a rich area, but love our little center, it’s is all we have, financed by modest annual dues, rummage sale etc, and that dollar. Even a local church meets here.

Come see us, and count your blessings.

Elizabeth Harrington

Lake Montezuma