Letter: New look on the color of politics

Editor:

Did you know that it was only in the 2000 presidential election that the color Red for Republicans and the color Blue for Democrats actually “stuck” as identifying the two parties?

Here’s an interesting observation! The colors Red and Blue share the primary color circle with only one other color, that of Yellow. It’s only these three colors among all the different variations of colors that do not need any other color to be Red or Blue or Yellow?

Just a metaphorical thought …and some questions. What if the Red Republicans and the Blue Democrats gathered around the color Yellow – the color most often representing light?

In doing so, might both sides be enlightened (informed, aware, sophisticated, open-minded, educated, knowledgeable, wise) to once again cross party lines and work together for the common good?

Sometimes one cannot see the forest for the trees! For such a time as this, it may be the best of times to be enlightened on the “Hill!”

Reverend Naomi Barcanic

Cottonwood